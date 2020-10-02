A Knox County man appeared before the Knox District Court on Monday to answer for a fourth-degree assault charge.
John Whitehead was arrested on September 11 at around 10 a.m. he allegedly began hitting the victim in the face, shoulders, chest, and stomach after an argument occurred over messages on her phone. Whitehead is said to have taken the victim’s keys and left with her vehicle. Upon arrival, deputies found the victim with bruises and a black eye.
Whitehead was arrested the same day as the alleged assault happened and has been lodged in the Knox County Detention Center since. He pleaded not guilty in court on Monday. He was set for a pre-trail conference on October 13 and is currently being held on a 30-day bond.
