Bailey Switch, KY. (November 3, 2021) – On November 3, 2021 at approximately 8:30 a.m. Kentucky State Police, Post 10 Harlan received a call about a two vehicle collision on Ky 229 in the Bailey Switch community of Knox County. Trooper Sammy Faris along with Detectives from Post 10 responded and began an investigation.
Initial investigation indicates a Barbourville man was traveling north on Ky 229 when his 2010 silver Toyota Corolla dropped off the right side of the road. His vehicle then crossed the center line into the south bound lane striking a pick-up truck head on. A London man was traveling south on Ky 229 in a 2019 silver Chevrolet Colorado. He was unable to avoid the Toyota Corolla before being hit head on.
The London man was transported from the scene to Baptist Health in Corbin for minor injuries. The Barbourville man was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Deputy Coroner in Knox County. Both drivers had their seatbelts on at the time of the collision. Drugs and alcohol are not suspected into collision.
Collision is under investigation by Det. Rodney Sturgill. Also assisted at the scene were Knox County Sheriff’s Dept, Knox County Deputy Coroner and Bailey Switch Fire Department.
Identifying information has been removed from this release pending notification of next of kin.
