Barbourville, Ky. – (Sept. 9, 2021) – McDonald’s restaurants across Kentucky, including the Barbourville restaurant located at 20 Parkway Plaza have added a slate of enhanced benefits for employees as they look to meet increased demand from customers, seeking to add 1,300 new employees across the region throughout the next several weeks.
For decades, working at McDonald’s has offered restaurant employees the chance to learn transferable skills on the job such as teamwork, customer service, accountability, and communication in a collaborative environment with the schedule flexibility to meet their needs.
Now, local McDonald’s franchisees have added to those benefits, which now include paid time off, free employee meals and a telemedicine health care option in addition to offering competitive wages.
Students and those looking to continue their schooling or return to school can also enroll in McDonald’s signature education and career advising program Archways to Opportunity. The program provides eligible employees at participating restaurants an opportunity to earn college tuition assistance, a high school diploma, access free education and career advising services and learn English as a second language. So far in 2021, local McDonald’s restaurants have provided more than $190,000 in tuition assistance to help employees continue their education.
“Throughout the pandemic, restaurant employees have shown up for customers and for the community and we’re excited to be able to offer these enhanced benefits to them and to new hires as a show of our support,” said John Faris, Barbourville McDonald’s owner/operator. “As small business owners, we know it’s our people who makes us what we are.”
This initiative comes as McDonald’s and the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC) announced this month the results of a new study demonstrating the link between an entry-level job at McDonald’s and future success and career satisfaction.
In a survey of nearly 2,000 employees across all walks of life and multiple industries, from food service and retail to manufacturing, education and health care, McDonald’s and the AACC found that 88 percent of survey respondents whose first job was at McDonald’s said they learned how to work as part of a team, compared to 74 percent of Americans overall. 57 percent said they were taught how to provide customer service very well, compared to less than half of Americans overall.
“Jobs like these at McDonald’s that provide lifelong skills and opportunities are exactly what we need as people look to re-enter the workforce,” said Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman, Secretary of Education and Workforce Development Cabinet. “We appreciate these franchisees for the investments they are making in communities all across Kentucky.”
Job seekers can visit McDonalds.com/careers or text APPLY to 36453 to learn more and apply to a restaurant near them. They can also start a job application by saying, “Alexa, help me get a job at McDonald’s” to any Alexa device or saying “Google, help me get a job at McDonald’s” to any device with the Google Assistant built in. Potential applicants will receive a text message shortly thereafter with a link to continue their application process.
