Sydney Black, formerly of Barbourville, graduated with a Doctor of Psychology (PsyD) degree from Spalding University in Louisville, Ky. in June 2022. While at Spalding, Sydney directed her studies on working with adults as a Clinical Health Psychologist, focusing on individuals with chronic illnesses. For the last year, Sydney was completing her predoctoral internship at the VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System in Nashville, Tenn. and is currently completing a postdoctoral fellowship in Inter-professional Team-Based Care at the Cincinnati Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Cincinnati, Oh. Sydney is a 2010 graduate of Barbourville High School. She is the daughter of Dr. Scott and Lisa Black of Owensboro, Ky., formerly of Barbourville, and the granddaughter of the late Charles “Doonie” and Barbara Black of Barbourville.
