The City of Barbourville will not be holding New Year's Eve festivities this weekend.
The decision was made “Partially due to rising Covid numbers," said Mayor David Thompson. Another issue was difficulty in securing fireworks for the event, also attributed to issues related to the pandemic. Thompson hopes the city will be back to hosting such an event next year.
Weather could also impact celebrations around the area. The most recent forecast from WKYT in Lexington shows a 90% chance of rain Friday evening with scattered thunderstorms.
