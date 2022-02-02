On 02-01-2022 the Knox County Sheriff’s Office received information that fugitive, Jeremy D. Gregory 28 y/o of Barbourville, KY was in a motel in Laurel County.
Knox County Det. Sam Mullins located Gregory’s vehicle at a motel in southern Laurel County. Laurel County Sheriff’s Detectives, Deputies, and Narcotics Interdiction Team responded to assist along with the South East Kentucky Regional SRT. A search warrant executed by Knox County Sheriff’s Dept. on the Gregory residence previously led to the seizure of methamphetamine, Heroin, Fentanyl, and several firearms. Several sources advised Knox SO that Gregory made brags that he would not be taken alive and he would shoot it out with police.
Gregory was wanted for the Knox County investigation, a separate Laurel County investigation and Indictment, and a Probation Violation Warrant. SRT members approached Gregory’s room at the motel and he was taken into custody without incident.
Also arrested was Tara Hines, 31 of Barbourville, KY. Hines was charged with Hindering Apprehension 2nd. And lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center. Gregory was taken to the Knox County Detention Center. Following the arrest, a search warrant was executed on the room occupied by Gregory and Hines.
Additional amounts of meth, heroin, and pills were seized along with a firearm. Additional charges are pending for Gregory and Hines.
Photo of Gregory attached is courtesy of the Knox County Detention Center.
Photo of Hines attached is courtesy of the Laurel County detention Center.
