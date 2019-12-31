Barbourville rings in the 2020 New Year

It may be cold outside, but couples and families alike are all bundled up in their blankets and sweaters, ready to enjoy the 2020 New Year celebration that is happening right now in Barbourville City Park.
Mayor David Thompson, Tourism Director Denise Wainscott, and Street Department Superintendent Jason Lake teamed up to start off the celebration on a fun note by serving free hot coffee and hot cocoa to everyone.
Mayor Thompson also mentioned, "there's free candy to keep you awake" while anticipating the annual ball drop and fireworks!
D.J. KC Turner is even playing live music to keep the party going!
Get ready to count down "3...2...1...", Barbourville! 2020 is on the way!
The Mountain Advocate would like to wish everyone a very happy new year!
