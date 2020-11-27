The Barbourville Board of Education held its monthly meeting on Thursday evening. The board discussed the Governor’s recent orders and opened with a message of appreciation for the hard work of teachers, staff, and students.
Superintendent Kay Dixon went over the recent order handed down from Frankfort regarding school instruction. The new order, effective November 23, states that elementary schools may resume in-person learning on December 8 if the county is not considered a red zone. Dixon stated the district would include pre-school in the order as well. Schools in a red zone are not permitted to reopen during that time. Middle and high school students may return on January 4, also if the county is no longer a red zone.
The board also moved to recognize a proclamation for Family Engagement Week. The proclamation deals with Barbourville School’s partnership with Knox Promise Neighborhood, a Berea College program, and was signed by Dixon on November 16. During the week, families were offered services and information to help take advantage of time together.
Dixon asked the board to accept an offer of over $4,000 in assistance funds which the board approved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.