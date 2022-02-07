BOWLING GREEN, Ky. -- Western Kentucky University has selected 17 students as recipients of the 2022-23 Cherry Presidential Scholarship, the school’s most prestigious academic award. The scholarship is valued at $16,000 annually and worth $64,000 during a four-year period.
The 2022-23 Cherry Presidential Scholarship recipients are:
- Henry Alley of Fort Mitchell, a senior at Beechwood High School who plans to major in Psychology.
- Devan Bray of Bowling Green, a senior at Greenwood High School who plans to major in Biology.
- Karlie Brockman of Louisville, a senior at DuPont Manual Magnet High School who plans to major in Biology.
- McCayla Falls of Elk Horn, a senior at Campbellsville High School who plans to major in Biology.
- Avery Hanel of Louisville, a senior at Highlands Latin High School who plans to major in Nursing.
- James Kennedy of Taylorsville, a senior at Spencer County High School who plans to major in Civil Engineering.
- Charles Loewy of Louisville, a senior at Atherton High School who has undeclared a major.
- Coleman McIntire of Union, a senior at Larry Ryle High School who plans to major in Broadcasting.
- Trinity Melton of Somerset, a senior at Southwestern-Pulaski County High School who plans to major in Communication Disorders.
- Brooke Meyer of Erlanger, a senior at Saint Henry High School who plans to major in Environmental, Sustainability & Geographic Studies.
- Carter Pannell of Arlington, Texas, a senior at James W Martin High School who plans to major in Meteorology.
- Lillian Partin of Barbourville, a senior at Barbourville High School who plans to major in Biology.
- Lindsey Sargent of Lexington, a senior at Lafayette Senior High School who plans to major in Psychological Science.
- Haley Thacker of Brodhead, a senior at Rockcastle County High School who plans to major in Biology.
- Mia Treinen of Louisville, a senior at DuPont Manual Magnet High School who plans to major in Environmental, Sustainability & Geographic Studies.
- John Woodring of Rineyville, a senior at North Hardin Christian School who plans to major in Psychology.
- Kailey Young of Perryville, a senior at Boyle County High School who plans to major in Science and Math Education.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.