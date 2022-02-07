Lillian Partin

Partin was also named a 2021 Governor's Scholar. 

 Barbourville Independent Schools Facebook Photo

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. -- Western Kentucky University has selected 17 students as recipients of the 2022-23 Cherry Presidential Scholarship, the school’s most prestigious academic award. The scholarship is valued at $16,000 annually and worth $64,000 during a four-year period. 

 The 2022-23 Cherry Presidential Scholarship recipients are: 

  • Henry Alley of Fort Mitchell, a senior at Beechwood High School who plans to major in Psychology. 
  • Devan Bray of Bowling Green, a senior at Greenwood High School who plans to major in Biology. 
  • Karlie Brockman of Louisville, a senior at DuPont Manual Magnet High School who plans to major in Biology. 
  • McCayla Falls of Elk Horn, a senior at Campbellsville High School who plans to major in Biology. 
  • Avery Hanel of Louisville, a senior at Highlands Latin High School who plans to major in Nursing. 
  • James Kennedy of Taylorsville, a senior at Spencer County High School who plans to major in Civil Engineering. 
  • Charles Loewy of Louisville, a senior at Atherton High School who has undeclared a major. 
  • Coleman McIntire of Union, a senior at Larry Ryle High School who plans to major in Broadcasting. 
  • Trinity Melton of Somerset, a senior at Southwestern-Pulaski County High School who plans to major in Communication Disorders. 
  • Brooke Meyer of Erlanger, a senior at Saint Henry High School who plans to major in Environmental, Sustainability & Geographic Studies. 
  • Carter Pannell of Arlington, Texas, a senior at James W Martin High School who plans to major in Meteorology. 
  • Lillian Partin of Barbourville, a senior at Barbourville High School who plans to major in Biology. 
  • Lindsey Sargent of Lexington, a senior at Lafayette Senior High School who plans to major in Psychological Science. 
  • Haley Thacker of Brodhead, a senior at Rockcastle County High School who plans to major in Biology. 
  • Mia Treinen of Louisville, a senior at DuPont Manual Magnet High School who plans to major in Environmental, Sustainability & Geographic Studies. 
  • John Woodring of Rineyville, a senior at North Hardin Christian School who plans to major in Psychology. 
  • Kailey Young of Perryville, a senior at Boyle County High School who plans to major in Science and Math Education. 

