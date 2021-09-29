The Barbourville Tigers soccer team notched another win on Tuesday, disposing of the Middlesboro Yellowjackets 7-0. In two games this season, the Tigers outscored the Yellowjackets 17-0, with a 10-0 drubbing in early September, and the 7-0 win on Tuesday.
Stephen Smith led the way for Barbourville, with two goals and one assist. He was followed by Jordan Collins, Reid Brewer, Michael Smith, Ty Clark, and Johnathon Gambrel with one goal each, with M. Smith and Clark adding two and one assists respectively. Cayden Wagner chipped in two assists to round out the Tigers effort. Goalkeeper Jacob Lundy allowed zero goals in four attempts to complete the shutout.
Barbourville will travel to Whitley County on Thursday to close out the regular season. With the victory over Middlesboro, the Tigers improved to 9-6 on the year, breaking the previous school record for wins in a season (8), set by themselves. Kick-off against the Colonels is slated for 6:00 pm.
