It hasn't been the season that the Barbourville Lady Tigers' softball wanted, however, they have not let that deter them from going out and competing in each and every game. Persistence paid off on May 6 as the Lady Tigers notched their first win of the season against the Bell County Lady Bobcats, 16-9.
Barbourville head coach Luster Powers praised his team for how hard they have competed all year, and how they haven't allowed the less-than-favorable season to deter them.
"I'm proud of this bunch," he said. "They've had every reason in the world to just give up, and they haven't. Not only that, but they work even harder than they did the game before. We're very young, and the fact that they display that type of work ethic is promising for the coming seasons. We knew we had an uphill climb ahead of us this season, most did. But we also knew that we weren't going to come out and lay over. We will continue to fight until there are no more innings to play this season."
