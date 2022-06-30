According to Barbourville Street Department Director Jason Lake, the splash pad at Thompson Park is closed until further notice.
"I hate this happened, especially with the 4th coming up," said Lake, referring to the weekend of activities ahead with the celebration of Independence Day planned through the weekend and into Monday.
The splash pad was vandalized when someone broke some of the drain coverings (pictured).
An update will be shared when the splash pad is reopened.
