What a big night in Barbourville as the Tigers hosted Pineville for basketball action on Tuesday.. Barbourville picked up a huge win over Pineville putting up 70 to the Mountain Lions 49. Also, Matt Warren hit a personal milestone by breaking into the 1,000 point club.
For the night, Warren finished with 19 points including two from beyond the arc. He was joined by KT Turner who also finished with 19 points. Ty Clark came away with 11 points and Travis Scott contributed 8 points on the night.
The Mountain Lions were led by Ashton Moser who put up 19 points. Sawyer Thompson would come in right behind him with 17 points. Sam Caldwell finished the game with 6 points while W Caldwell had 3 points in the contest.
