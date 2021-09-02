Barbourville Tourism is beyond excited to bring a Fall Music Festival to downtown Barbourville. High Street Sounds will be held at the backstage on the beautiful lawn of the Barbourville/Knox County Visitors Center during the month of September in celebration of local musicians across Kentucky. Each weekend in September beginning September 9th, the festival will feature free concerts on Thursday nights, lunch with an instrumentalist at Umbrella Alley on Fridays, and special music in local restaurants on Saturday nights.
The festival will kick-off -with a concert on Thursday, September 9 at 6:oopm with Barbourville’s own AP & CO opening for Alex Miller from 7:00pm to 9:00pm. Future concerts will be held on September 16, 23, & 30. Future headliners include 8 Daze Sober, Bek and the Starlight Review, and The Belle Weathers. LaDonna’s Food Truck will be on site each night of the concert. Picnics are welcome. Please bring a folding chair or blanket.
In celebration of the opening of Umbrella Alley at Coles Court located in the heart of The Square Arts District, enjoy lunch and live music in Umbrella Alley from 11:00am to 1:00pm on September 10, 17, 24, and Oct 1. Purchase food from an on-site food truck or from a local downtown restaurant and experience lunch under the umbrellas while listening to a saxophone player or guitarist.
These are outdoor events where social distancing and mask wearing are encouraged.
About the Artist
Alex Miller is a bona fide torch-carrying champion of traditional Country music, with an arresting voice, an infectious personality and charm to spare. Everything about Alex is exciting; he is wholesome and inspiring-with a baby face and an eager enthusiasm-and an air of explosive expectation surrounds him. Those who’ve met him believe that this young man is going places ... and his loyal fans are ready to follow where he leads.
Launched to global audiences during American Idol, Season19, Alex is still coming to terms with the changes the Idol experience brought to his life. “It’s been a complete 360-degree-turnaround,” Alex reflects. “Crazy, but good. There have definitely been some trade-offs, but I wouldn’t change a thing about my life right now.”
The statement is made with a quiet confidence; at 6’5’’ Miller isn’t a typical teen. He’s been performing professionally since the age of seven, progressing steadily from shows in and around his hometown of Lancaster, Kentucky to larger markets, including appearing on the stages of the Dolby Theatre, Lucas Oil Stadium, Wood Songs, Renfro Valley, Lincoln Jamboree and more. His expressive voice approach to song - ala early George Strait or mid-career Haggard-brought early success. His skill with guitar and lap steel is evident on stage, but he also plays ukulele, bass and banjo. Before Idol he was building a name for himself as the young newcomer to watch, but that slow and steady approach ended when Alex auditioned for AI producers last fall.
“I was just so honored to be accepted onto the show,” Alex admits. “Things just exploded, and it was all a little hard to believe.” Miller floored the judges with his original song (and debut single) “I’m Over You So Get Over Me,” and Luke Bryan was so impressed that he even jumped on the stage with Alex for an impromptu run at the Merle Haggard classic, “Big City.” Bryan also invited Alex to join him at the Grand Ole Opry, and that appearance is in the works. Miller aced several performances before exiting the show during the “Showstoppers Round.” The end of his American Idol journey appears to be just the beginning for Alex, who is ready, willing and able to see how far he can take this road. “I’m just so grateful to everyone who has supported me,” he says.
In celebration of the opening of Umbrella Alley at Coles Court located in the heart of The Square Arts District, enjoy lunch and live music in Umbrella Alley from 11:00am to 1:00pm on September 10, 17, 24, and Oct 1. Lunch can be purchased from an on-site food truck or from a local downtown restaurant. Experience lunch under the umbrellas while listening to a saxophone player or guitarist.
Please visit our webpage at barbourvilletoursim.com or find us on Facebook and Instagram for more information.
This is an outdoor stage event where social distancing and mask wearing are encouraged.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.