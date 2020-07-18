Barbourville Utilities’ water plant was recognized by the Division of Water for meeting the Area-Wide Optimization Program goals 100% of the time in 2019.
The achievements mean that BUC achieved a higher water quality standard than the minimum established by the state for settled and filtered water turbidity.
The water plant was also recognized for meeting the Area-Wide Optimization Program goals for 10 consecutive years from 2010-2019, putting the plant in an elite group of water systems. Only 11 water plants in Kentucky have achieved the goals for 10 consecutive years.
“We ar every fortunate to have an outstanding raw water resource from Laurel Lake and our guys at the plant and all of our support staff take a great deal of pride in meeting the optimization goals,” said Barbourville Utilities General Manager Josh Callihan.
