The Barbourville volleyball team celebrated its lone senior on Senior Night Tuesday at Barbourville School. As the lone senior, and captain of the volleyball team, April Roark was celebrated for her achievements while playing for the Lady Tigers.
"I can’t believe it’s April’s senior night already," said Barbourville volleyball coach Bryanna Strunk. "There will quite literally never be another like her. She’s a leader, motivator, mini-coach, and friend. She’s given her heart and soul to this sport and I’m so happy I got to be there to witness it at the end. I know, without a shadow of a doubt, she will do amazing, big things in the future."
