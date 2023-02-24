This one literally went down to the wire. In a highly contested battle for district supremacy in the 51st, played a game that will be remembered for years to come. Tied at 51 with only a few seconds to go. The Tigers go down the court hoping for a miracle. That is exactly what they got as Ty Clark became the hero of the day connecting on a layup with time windinding down, clinching the victory as Barbourville defeated Pineville 53-51.
Travis Scott led the way for the Tigers with 15 points, including nailing three from downtown. Both Matt Warren and KT Turner would finish with 13 points each.
The Mountain Lions got a surpereor performance from Sawyer Thompson who led all scorers with 30 points and Wyatt Caldwell hit three from beyond the arc to finish with 9 points in the game.
Congratulations to the Tigers on their champioship win.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.