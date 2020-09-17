Barbourville native Brandon Bargo has accepted the assistant coaching position for the Berea Mountaineers men's basketball team.
Although Bargo will be in Berea, he makes it a point to let folks know where he comes from and how proud he is to be from Barbourville.
"When I introduce myself to anyone, I always make sure to let them know I’m from Barbourville," he said. "If they want to know the county, I’ll say Knox, but I always say 'Barbourville, KY' first. I’m so proud to say I’m from Barbourville. I’m always so excited to tell people that I only graduated with about 40 people in high school, because the reactions you get from people who all graduated from bigger high schools across the state are incredible."
Bargo's familiarity with the 13th Region and the location of the college make this position an ideal scenario for him, he and intends on proving himself every day.
"I love my new position," he said. "It’s sort of dream scenario for me. I get to be an assistant coach at college that is only about an hour away from my hometown. I really fell into a great spot. It’s also really nice because I consider the 13th region area kind of my home recruiting base, and telling those kids and their families that they can go play college basketball an hour or two away from home is such a bonus. Coach Hemenway at Berea gave me a chance at age 22 to be a college basketball coach and that is not something a lot of people my age get to say, so it’s my responsibility to work hard every single day to prove myself."
Although one hour and seven minutes separate Barbourville from Berea College, Bargo feels that the two share some similarities.
"Berea and Barbourville are different in some ways, and similar in others," he said. "The feel of the community is kind of the same, because you have the small independent high school with Berea independent in the city, and just down the road you have the giant high school of Madison Southern. It’s really similar to that of Barbourville high school and Knox Central. The community feels very similar to my hometown."
Prior to accepting the assistant coaching position with the Mountaineers, Bargo began his professional career with the Eastern Kentucky Colonels. He stated that his time there was invaluable, and has allowed him to further embed himself in the world of college basketball, and is incredibly thankful for everything he learned there.
"I will forever be in debt to the EKU Men’s Basketball program," he said. "The opportunities and relationships I built along the way are irreplaceable. At EKU, I worked for two different head coaches. They each all had their own staff so, that’s a lot of basketball minds I got to learn from. Coach Dan Mchale was a Rick Pitino guy, so he had some of the same philosophies of Coach Pitino, and I got to learn from him everyday. Then, Coach A.W. Hamilton comes in and brings in a whole new team identity that literally presses for 40 minutes a game, and on offense shoots a whole lot of threes. The relationships are the best part."
"I can text coach Hamilton anytime, and he would help me with anything I needed," he added. "Reece Gaines was on the staff at EKU, and he is one the greatest players ever at the University of Louisville, and an NBA first-round pick. If I needed something from him, I could text him and he would get back to me. He now works for the San Antonio Spurs. Terrence Commodore, who was on staff at EKU my first two years, was on staff at Evansville last year when they beat Kentucky; he;s another guy I can text anytime for anything. Coach Steve Lepore, Coach Ryan Whalen, and Coach Mike Allen are all guys who have been in the business a very long time that I can reach out to anytime."
"There have been a lot of really good players I have worked with over the past four years too," said Bargo. "Nick Mayo and Lachlan Anderson are two guys who are friends of mine, and are playing professionally and making a whole lot of money. There are guys who are 13th Region legends, such as: Peyton Broughton, who was my roommate for three years, and Cameron Carmical. Both are on the team at EKU and are nothing short of brothers to me. EKU will beat somebody they’re not supposed to very soon and the whole country will have their eyes on them."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.