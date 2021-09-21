Barbourville alumnus, and assistant basketball coach, Brent Perry has been tabbed to lead one of the most up-and-coming AAU teams in the state of Kentucky. After being contacted by the program's director, Perry said that he feels "extremely grateful" for the opportunity.
"Coaching AAU at a high level has always been a dream of mine," said Perry. "After traveling a few times this summer with JeVonte Turner (Knox Central) and the Griffin Elite program, it felt like a family environment. The program continues to expand each year since starting. Right now, the program has 10 high-school-aged teams. The Griffin Elite program strives to help kids from all different age groups reach their goals of playing college basketball. The program does an excellent job of putting kids in position to showcase their abilities in front of multiple college coaches."
"When Steve Quattrocchi (Griffin Elite Program Director) reached out about having my own team, it was a no-brainer," Perry added. "Griffin Elite strives to provide and foster the highest quality player development, with a positive learning atmosphere, putting an emphasis on the fun and fundamentals of basketball. That is why I choose to do this."
Perry stated that he wants to take players from the 13th region that may not get an opportunity to showcase their talents, and give them a platform to show what they're capable of on the court.
"The main reason I wanted to do this was being able to give kids from this area the chance to be exposed at a different level," he said. "This area is filled with talented high school basketball players that never gotten to have that AAU exposure. So, with this opportunity, it will open a window for kids in this area. I strive to help kids in any way I can, both on and off the basketball court, and with this opportunity, I will get to further that, and also help kids from other schools."
"Last summer Griffin Elite traveled to multiple different states playing multiple different teams from other states at a high level," Perry added. "It will be great for players in this area to go up against different types of competition competing at a high level. I can't wait to see how the team shapes up. I’m very grateful for this opportunity."
