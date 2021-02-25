Mr. Barry “Bear” Britton Cole, 56, of Independence, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 8, 2021 at Villaspring Care Center in Erlanger.
He was a former Motor Assistance Coordinator for Northern Kentucky University. Bear was very patriotic and had been active in U.S. Veteran causes and also enjoyed hunting over the years.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Shannon Bush Cole and parents, Ledford and Genopal Britton Cole.
Survivors include his brother, Todd Cole; nephews, Matt Cole and Mark Cole; a niece, Morgan Zimmerman; and loving family member, Katlynn Specht; among other loved ones and dear friends.
A graveside service will be conducted in the Doolin Cemetery Saturday, February 27 at 11 A.M.
Friends may call at the cemetery Saturday prior to the service time.
Memorials may be made to Life Center, 615 Elsinore Place, #400, Cincinnati, OH 45202 in his memory.
Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home in Independence is assisting the family.
Bear’s final wish to others was “Do not mourn for me as I am now reunited with my true love for eternity.”
This is a courtesy announcement from the Knox Funeral Home.
