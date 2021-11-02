The Tennessee Volunteers will travel to Lexington to take on the 18th-ranked Wildcats on Saturday in what was formerly known as "The Battle for the Beer Barrel." For me, this is an extremely meaningful matchup.
I grew up on the border of Tennessee and Kentucky, in Claiborne County Tennessee. I was raised on Tennessee sports, and have bled orange my entire life. I have since went on to start my own sports call-in show, dedicated to the coverage of Tennessee athletics. This one means a lot to me.
I have a lot of respect for Kentucky, but at the same time, they're second on my list in terms of rivals, only trailing the Florida Gators. I have immense respect for Mark Stoops and the job he has done in Lexington. I have even said that I don't believe that the legendary Nick Saban could have done what Stoops has been able to accomplish with the Wildcats. After acquiring W. Robinson, J. Jones, and W. Levis from the transfer portal last season, I knew that the Wildcats were going to be a formidable team this year, and as it turns out, I was right.
After suffering a setback against the Mississippi State Bulldogs last week in Starkville, Kentucky will be even hungrier. Tennessee is coming off of a BYE week, in which they had some time to get some crucial players healthy, which will aide the Vols against the Cats.
Tennessee leads the all-time series by a substantial margin at 81-26-9. In my life time, Kentucky has defeated Tennessee three times (2011, 2017, 2019). In 2019, the Cats beat the Vols in Neyland Stadium for the first time since 1984.
Kentucky's recent success in the series is indicative of how well the Wildcats have improved since the acquisition of Stoops. Stoops' two wins in the series as a head coach are the most since Fran Cruci's Wildcats topped the Vols three times from 1976-1981. After taking a substantial win in Knoxville in 2019, Kentucky now has the opportunity to win back-to-back games against Tennessee for the first time since 1976 and 1977.
Tennessee's offense is ranked 22nd in the country, compared to Mississippi State's offense, which ranks 46th, and the Bulldogs gave the Wildcats fits, outscoring them 31-17. Kentucky also seems to struggle with good quarterback play. Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker ranks fourth in the nation, and first in the SEC in passing efficiency, with 1,578 yards, 17 passing touchdowns, and two interceptions. For comparison, Mississippi State's Will Rogers ranks 60th, and completed 36-of-39 passes for 344 yards and a touchdown against the Wildcats.
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis is no slouch though. During his time with the Cats, Levis has led Kentucky to a 6-2 record, throwing for 1,476 yards, with 14 passing touchdowns with nine interceptions.
The real story for Kentucky is their defense. The Wildcats' defense is ranked 34th in the country, with the Vols bolstering the nation's 73rd ranked defense.
In my opinion, this game will go one of three ways; Kentucky will win by a slim margin, Tennessee will win by a slim margin, or the Vols will win by a lot. Tennessee matches up extremely well against Kentucky, and the Wildcats seems to struggle with up-tempo, potent offenses, which the Vols happen to have.
