I confess.
I am a “hacker”.
Let me clarify that statement a little bit, before you get the wrong idea about me. I am seriously intrigued by the amount and helpfulness of life-hacks, cooking hacks, crafting hacks, laundry hacks and other “hacks” that I find on the internet.
A “hack” is defined as a simple or clever tip or technique for accomplishing a familiar task more easily and efficiently than you once did.
Therefore I am a “hacker”. I love learning new ways of doing things if it helps me be quicker or smarter.
Some useful hacks I’ve recently found are:
Placing soda can tabs on hangers and then hang another hanger through the other side of the tab to maximize closet space.
Put a rubber band around a paint can vertically and when you dip your paint brush in the can, use the rubber band to remove excess paint from your brush. The paint will drip back into the can.
Instead of totally removing the foil from a new bottle of dressing, oil, ketchup, etc. just poke a hole in it instead. That will keep the contents of the bottle from rushing out too quickly.
Put a paper clip on the end of tape when you cut it from the roll to find the end of the tape and pull the tape away from the roll the next time you want to use it.
If a recipe calls for shaved butter, garlic, or ginger, freeze these ingredients before grating. It will make the process much easier.
Add a splash of olive oil to pasta water to prevent the pasta from sticking together.
Spray your measuring cups/spoons with cooking spray to keep honey, peanut butter, etc., from sticking to the cup or spoon.
I am constantly looking for new ways to do things to be more productive. If you have a useful hack you would like to share e-mail me at tbrooks@mountainadvocate.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.