According to the Merriam-Webster Dictionary, kindness means “the quality or state of being kind”. And kind means “having a sympathetic or helpful nature”. Thoughtful and considerate are a couple of the synonyms for kind and kindness. Kindness is being friendly, generous, caring, concerned, warm, and gentle. Some think of kindness as being associated with being weak and/or naive, but that is wrong. Being kind often requires courage and strength.
According to Dr. Davidson of the University of Wisconsin, “It’s kind of like weight training, we found that people can actually build up their compassion ‘muscle’ and respond to others’ suffering with care and a desire to help.” In other words, kindness is teachable. Kindness is also contagious. The positive effects of kindness are experienced by everyone who witnessed the act. It improves everyone’s mood and can create a “domino effect” and improve the day of dozens of people.
Kindness is more than behavior. The art of kindness means harboring a spirit of helpfulness, as well as being generous and considerate and doing so without expecting anything in return. The Mayo Clinic reports that, “the act of giving kindness often is simple, free, positive and healthy”.
Kindness Is Good For You
Pain. Acts of kindness produces endorphins which are the brain’s natural painkillers.
Stress. Kind people have 23% less of the stress hormone, cortisol, and age slower than the average population.
Anxiety. Highly anxious individuals performed at least 6 acts of kindness every week for a month. After the month they were less anxious, more positive, less likely to avoid social events.
Depression. Studies show that when we give of ourselves, mortality is delayed, depression is reduced and overall well-being is increased.
Blood Pressure. Kindness lowers blood pressure. Acts of kindness create an emotional warmth, which releases a hormone known as oxytocin. Oxytocin causes the release of nitric oxide, which relaxes the blood vessels. This reduces blood pressure.
Self-esteem. Oxytocin also helps increase our self-esteem and optimism, which is helpful in social situations.
Energy. People reported feeling stronger and more energetic after helping others.
Lifespan. “People who volunteer tend to experience fewer aches and pains. Giving help to others protects overall health twice as much as aspirin protects against heart disease.” Christine Carter, “Raising Happiness; In pursuit of Joyful Kids and Happier Parents”
Serotonin. Like most medical antidepressants, kindness stimulates the production of serotonin. This feel-good chemical heals wounds, calms you down and makes us happy.
Taking Action
We find kindness listed in the Bible as one of the Fruits of the Spirit - Galatians 5:22-23. Some refer to “acts of random kindness” as getting on board the “ARK”. How can we practice kindness in today’s COVID-19 world? A phone call, a card, sharing food - from a social distance of course. Think about it, I’m sure we can all relate to “do unto others as you would have them do unto you”. Maybe just raking leaves or other outside chores would be appreciated and you would get some exercise. Remember, we teach by example. What do we want our kids and grandkids to learn from us?
