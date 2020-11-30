On Sunday night November 30, 2020, at approximately 9:10pm, KSP Trooper Sidney Wagner received a complaint of a woman passed out behind the wheel of a 2010 Ford Focus in the Parkway Plaza.
Upon arrival, Tpr Wagner found 37 year old Sheena Nichol Howard of Pineville, Ky. in the running vehicle still sitting in a handicapped space. The trooper states in his citation, that Howard was not alert, had to be woken up, and was exhibiting signs of being intoxicated. Upon exiting the vehicle Howard was administered standard field sobriety tests which she failed.
Once being placed in Tpr. Wagner’s cruiser, Howard stated that she had “dope” in her bra and retrieved two bags, one containing (16) sixteen Gabapentin pills, (4) four Clonzapam pills, and (2) two nerve pills. The other bag contained suspected Methamphetamine. Howard stated that passenger 47 year old David Partin of Arjay placed the items on her.
While searching Howard’s belongings, Tpr. Wagner states that he located an additional bag of suspected Methamphetamine and a large bag of Marijuana. She was transported to Barbourville ARH where she refused a blood test.
Davis Partin was also searched and the trooper states that a large sum of money was found in his wallet.
Both Howard and Partin were lodged in the Knox County Detention Center. Due to neither individual taking possession of the drugs/pills both were charged with trafficking in controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than of equal to 2 grams – Methamphetamine), trafficking in legend drugs – 1st offense, trafficking in controlled substance – 3rd degree (less than 20 dosage units – drug unspecified), trafficking in Marijuana (less than 8 ounces), buying/possessing drug paraphernalia, and failure to wear seatbelts.
Sheena Nichol Howard was additionally charged with no registration receipt, no registration plates, failure to maintain insurance, failure to produced insurance card, operating a motor vehicle under the influence- 1st offense, and unauthorized parking in a handicapped zone.
David Partin was additionally charged with public intoxication.
