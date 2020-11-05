Two of the state’s longest serving Family Resource and Youth Service Center (FYRSC) coordinators have retired over the last month. “They are two of the most compassionate and caring people you would ever meet,” said Knox County Schools Superintendent Kelly Sprinkles.
Jimmy Walters and Rita Wood have been working in their school resource centers for nearly as long as the program has been around. Walters applied to the first jobs that were opened when Knox Schools adopted their centers 30 years ago. He was hired as an assistant at Boone Elementary but took over the coordinator position months later when the coordinator took a teaching job. Wood started her career as a school secretary before moving to the Board of Education. Wood quickly decided to return to a position where she could work directly with kids and became assistant coordinator at Girdler Elementary for six years before moving up to the main job.
Over their long careers, Wood and Walters have been regarded state-wide for their work. Often working as guides for newer coordinators and lobbying legislators for more funding. Both expressed pride in the culture they’ve built around the FRYSC’s (Family Resource and Youth Service Center) of Knox County Schools. “Other school districts, they compete against each other…Knox County, we help each other, we’re one big family,” Walters said. “I hope it stays that way,” added Wood who referred to the relationship between the coordinators as that of a “tribe.”
“This year by far has been the toughest,” Wood said of the challenges they faced in their positions. Both agreed the uncertainty of the coronavirus was especially challenging, with Wood noting that usually the centers have well drawn out plans for every month. “There are always things that come up like a student’s house burning down… it’s hard this year knowing some kids haven’t seen a friendly face in months,” she stated. Walters noted the added challenge of Summer this year; the resource centers held their annual camps virtually this year. “They couldn’t see us and we couldn’t see them,” he said. Both Wood and Walters worked diligently to have their centers ready for the start of the school year. They each stated they had “never seen anything like this,” regarding the pandemic. “For a couple of weeks, it was semi-normal,” said Wood about the new school year. Walters added, “we did the best we could.” Over their long careers, Wood and Walters have built a strong, well-functioning system of resource centers among Knox Schools. “One thing that stands out to me about both of them is that fact that they would be willing to do anything for our schools and kids even if it wasn’t part of their job,” said Sprinkles.
When asked about some of their favorite memories and accomplishments, they pair took a moment to reflect. Wood stated one of her most memorable moments was receiving a Green Leaf Award from a Knox Central senior, the first to be given to a FRYSC Coordinator. “It’s an honor…that was one of the most wonderful things that ever happened to me,” she said. “Rita has built a legacy of selfless love and nurturing attention that serves as a shining example for those who will follow in her path,” said Joseph Cross, the student who gave Wood the award.
Wood and Walters both agreed that their positions weren’t really jobs but were about taking care of the kids. “Gosh Mrs. Rita I’m so glad you don’t have a real job, who would take care of us,” Wood recounted a student she had helped saying. “Christmas was always my favorite,” said Walters, adding “it was always stressful, we always put our families on the back burner.” He stated that he has a lot of good memories and good things that came out of Christmas time, “I wouldn’t change a thing,” he said. Walters also noted the challenge he faced when Boone Elementary and Artemus Elementary were merged to form Central Elementary. “It was a tough transition, I had to be there to smooth things over,” he said, noting his roots out of Artemus and career at Boone made him an important anchor in the communities merging. He also noted the job done by then-Principal Kevin Disney during the new school’s early years. “Jimmy will be missed by many here at CES and around the Community. He served the students and families for many years and did a great job in helping many lives over his tenure,” said current Central Elementary Principal Eric Hubbard.
Wood and Walters agree that many of the problems they faced in the early days of the FRYSC program are still prevalent today. “We’re a high poverty area that...kids don’t have a lot of basic needs, we do a lot of work with literacy, that’s still a big need for adults,” said Wood. Walters added, “Transportation has always been a huge set back…you can have all these things but they have no way of getting there.” One thing Wood noted that has changed is the number of students being raised by grandparents and relatives. Walters noted that Kentucky has the highest rate in the nation of kids being raised by their grandparents. Wood made note of the Relatives Raising Relatives meetings that occur on the first Wednesday of the month at the Extension office, sponsored by the FRYSC. These meetings aim to help older relatives learn about resources available to them. “One thing that’s stayed the same through the years are the needs of the kids and their families,” said Walters.
Walters and Wood estimate they probably worked over 70 hours per week. A big reason is both were heavily involved in projects outside of their main jobs. Over the years Walters has coached football at Knox Central over two different stints, middle and high school girls’ basketball, baseball at Knox Central, and numerous camps. Wood has coached academic and Odyssey of the Mind teams, and a leader of Junior Beta Club. Wood and Walters have both been involved with First Priority and church as well. Wood is also a lifetime member of the Daniel Boone Festival Committee and the GFWC Kentucky Barbourville Jr. Woman’s Study Club. “We’re involved with a little bit of this and a little bit of that wherever you go,” said Wood, “not counting our second jobs,” added Walter. “I’ve counseled substance abuse for 19, 20 years, Rita’s worked at the Detention Center for five” he said adding, “even though we aren’t around the kids at our second jobs we’re still affecting families.”
Knox County jailer Mary Hammons said of Wood, “God blessed us with a hard-working friend who worked hard to make sure we had everything we needed to be successful.”
Neither Wood or Walters expect to stay “retired” for long. “We’re too young to call it quits,” quipped Walters. Walters expects to get more in to substance abuse, including possible joining the Knox Detention Center himself. Wood noted a big reason for her retirement was a pending knee surgery, “hopefully when I’m back up I’ll be back to helping people again. “We’ve got a lot of life left and a lot of serving people,” the two said nearly together. In the meantime, Wood hopes to be a Netflix junkie and catch up on reading and family in the near future. Walters looks forward to fishing and catching up around the house, he’s most excited about spoiling his future granddaughter.
There was a recurring theme amongst the people I spoke with regarding Wood and Walters. They put in 30 years careers of selfless service to thousands of kids. Their presence will certainly be missed by the schools that they have so long been a part of.
