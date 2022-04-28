The Knox County Grand Jury handed down indictments on April 22. Many of those indicted were given bench warrants after not appearing in court.
Emanuel Hoskins, 47, of London was indicted for theft valued $1,000 or more and third-degree criminal mischief. Hoskins allegedly stole various tools and damaged a weed-eater from a Knox County resident on June 23, 2019. Hoskins was issued a $10,000 bench warrant.
Eric Johnson, 42, of Gray was issued a $10,000 bench warrant following his indictment for the theft of a 2002 GMC Yukon valued between $1,000 and $10,000. He was also indicted as a first-degree persistent felony offender.
A Corbin man, 39-year-old Ronnie Taylor, was indicted on nine counts for a February 2 incident. Taylor was pulled over for not wearing a seat belt and reportedly appeared to be under the influence. His citation from the arrest states that he gave consent for a search of the vehicle that yielded suspected drugs. He was lodged in the Knox County Detention and released on a $1,500 bond on February 6. Last Friday, Taylor was indicted for possession of a controlled substance in the first and second degrees, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to wear a seat belt, driving under the influence, driving on a suspended license, failure to maintain insurance, possession of a controlled substance in an improper container, and careless driving. He was issued a $10,000 bench warrant.
Amber Simpson, 27, of Barbourville was indicted on three counts: first-degree wanton endangerment, endangering the welfare of a minor, and as a second-degree persistent felony offender. She was initially arrested on March 5 after police were called regarding a woman coming into a Knox County store and saying she was “done” with her child. A follow up form police found that the child was inside a residence where two men were in the same room doing drugs. Simpson was released on March 15 on a $10,000 surety bond; a $10,000 bench warrant was issued following the indictment.
Jared Napier, 32, of Barbourville was indicted for first-degree assault and driving under the influence. According to the indictment, Napier crashed his vehicle into another while driving intoxicated on August 20, 2021. A $25,000 warrant was issued for his arrest upon the indictment.
Jerry Middleton, 30, of Barbourville was indicted in two separate cases. One case was for third-degree burglary, third-degree criminal mischief, and as a first-degree persistent felony offender. These counts stem from an October 24, 2021 incident in which he allegedly broke into a storage building and caused property damage. The second indictment is from November 13, 2021 for theft of mail and as a first-degree persistent felony offender. Middleton was arrested on March 1 in the early morning when Barbourville Police executed warrants for the two incidents. Middleton remained in the Knox County Detention Center until March 15 when he made bond. A $25,000 bond was issued for his arrest upon being indicted.
Indictments handed down in April by the Knox County grand jury:
Harlan Smith, 39, Girdler; bail jumping first degree; persistent felony offender first-degree.
Melissa Mills, 56, Barbourville; bail jumping first-degree.
Emanuel Hoskins, 48, London; theft $1,000 or more, less than $10,000; criminal mischief third-degree; persistent felony offender first-degree.
Christian Shrader, 21, London; custodial interference; unlawful transaction with a minor second-degree.
Eric Johnson, 42, Gray; theft $1,000 or more, less than $10,000; persistent felony offender first-degree.
Ronnie Taylor Jr, 39, Corbin; possession of a controlled substance first-degree; possession of a controlled substance second-degree; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to wear seat belt; driving on suspended license; failure to maintain insurance; possession of a controlled substance in an improper container; careless driving; driving under the influence.
Amber Simpson, 27, Barbourville; wanton endangerment first-degree; endangering the welfare of a minor; persistent felony offender second-degree.
Markel Mills, 55, Scalf; driving under the influence; registration violation; driving with no registration plate; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; failure to maintain insurance; obstructed vision; driving on DUI suspended license; failure to wear seat belt.
Jarad Napier, 32, Barbourville; assault first-degree; driving under the influence.
Jeremy Hubbard, 31, Barbourville; bail jumping first-degree; persistent felony offender second-degree.
Jerry Middleton, 30, Barbourville; burglary third degree; criminal mischief third degree; persistent felony offender first degree.
Jerry Middleton, 30, Barbourville; theft of mail matter; persistent felony offender first degree.
