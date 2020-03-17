It’s that time of year when Knox County Chamber has a membership drive to renew memberships and get new members.  People ask, “Why should I join the Chamber?”  “What’s in it for me?”

Some of the benefits of joining our local Chamber are:

Networking with other business and community leaders

General membership meetings with informative topics of interest

Assistance with special business promotions and events, such as ribbon cuttings, open houses, or Business After Hours

Business referrals to Chamber members in response to inquiries received at the Chamber office

Kentucky state maps

Rental Property Owners Information

Relocation Packages

Restaurant Lists

Training opportunities for businesses; i.e. Business Retention, Google training

Monthly Calendar of Community Events

E-mails about things going on in our state, county, and community

The Knox County Chamber of Commerce meets on the last Tuesday of each month, 11:45 a.m., Union College Student Center. (Or sometimes we are invited to meet at local schools and/or businesses.)  Come join us for lunch at Union (only $6.50 per person) and an informative meeting.  Next month we have scheduled the Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles as our speaker.  We are also open for speaker suggestions and program topics.

Serving as 2020 President is Rich Prewitt, Cumberland Valley Electric; 1st Vice President Charles Lovell, ARH; 2nd Vice President Jay Nolan, Mountain Advocate Media; Secretary Joni Croley, Commercial Bank;  Treasurer Joann Maybrier, Forcht Bank; Board Members Carolyn Valentine, Commercial Bank; Brendia Moses, KCEOC; Corey Chesnut, Forcht Bank; and Darren West, GDIC.  Serving as Executive Director is Claudia Greenwood.  For more information you may call the Chamber at 546-4300.

This has been said about the importance of joining the Chamber -

“It’s about community, it’s about business, and it’s about how you, too, can make a difference in the quality of life here.”

Claudia Greenwood

Executive Director

Knox Co. Chamber of Commerce

