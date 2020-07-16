Bennetta Ann Hopkins, affectionately known as Ann, was joyfully born sixty-seven years ago, on a hot summer’s day, in Barbourville, Kentucky to the late Albert Gregory and the late Josephine York Gregory. After completing her primary education at the Rosenwald Elementary School, Ann attended Knox Central High School, where she was a member of the track and drill teams. After graduation from Knox Central, Ann’s next educational pursuit was obtaining her bachelor’s degree. Ann accomplished her educational goal by attending Kentucky State University and Eastern Kentucky University.
Ann’s local work history was extensive and varied. Ann began building her work resume by working at The Hill Country Hickory House. Ann then became a teacher’s aide, a teacher, an education manager, a health and safety facility manager and a transportation manager. Her most beloved career choices were the positions she held at KCEOC, where she worked for thirty-plus years. During her tenure at KCEOC, Ann was able to touch many people’s lives while trying to make better the lives of her fellow community members. Ann was loved by all who had the privilege to know her.
Ann was a spiritual person. She was a member of the Excelsior Chapter #33 Order of the Eastern Star. She was a devoted member of her beloved Wayman Chapel A.M.E. Church, in Barbourville. Ann was baptized at ten years old in the Cumberland River, behind the old Knox County Health Department, by the late Reverend Brown. Ann was faithful to her church. She was still serving as Missionary President & Steward until her Homegoing. She loved God, her family, her church, her friends and just all people.
Ann was a wonderful cook. She loved to read and garden, but most of all, she loved helping others. During her illness, when she was able, she always looked out for her roommates and she often visited the other residents to make sure that they were alright. Ann always put others first. Like so many others who loved Ann, she was also loved by the staff and patients at the facilities where she was cared for during her illness. She was a true, loving friend and a real missionary for God. Her adored daughter Ingrid, described her as a "Big, Quiet, Personality". Ann will be remembered as a kind-hearted woman, who gave tirelessly and selflessly to her church, to her family, to her friends and to her community.
Ann was preceded in death by her beloved mother and father, Albert and Josephine York Gregory; by one sister, Brenda Gregory; by one sister-in-law, Wanda Gregory, and by one brother-in-law, Todd White. She is survived by her adored daughter, Ingrid Washington (Andre) of Independence; by one sister, Shirley White of Louisville; by four brothers: James Gregory of Charlotte, N.C, Myron Gregory of Owensboro, Stanley Gregory of Barbourville, and Albert “Burt” Gregory Jr. of Barbourville. Four beloved grandchildren are left to mourn her passing: Kairus Washington, Chace Washington, Samara Washington, and Senai Washington. Also left behind, with heavy hearts are her special cousin, Nyasia Simmons and her lifetime best friend, Michelle Johnson. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends are mourning Ann with heavy hearts as well.
Funeral Services for Bennetta Ann Hopkins will be at 1:00 P.M., Friday, July 17, 2020 at the Hopper Funeral Home Chapel. The family of Bennetta Ann Hopkins will be receiving friends from 11:00 A.M., Friday, until the funeral hour. Ms. Hopkins will be laid to rest in the Rosenwald Cemetery, Barbourville, immediately following the funeral. Officiants are Reverend Ethel Louise Spencer, Reverend Charles Tinsley, Reverend Chaplin Percy Spencer and Reverend Craig Clark. Casket Bearers will be Exavier Gregory, Brendan Gregory, Ryan White, Kairus Washington, Michael Johnson, Jason Hughes, Quincy Gregory, Xavier Gregory and T. J. Johnson. Honorary Casket Bearers are The Staff of KCEOC, The staff and Physicians of Nicholasville Nursing and Rehabilitation, and The Staff and Physicians of Saint Joseph, Lexington.
Memories are things that death cannot steal;
Departing leaves a pain that only Christ can heal;
Some may forget now that you are gone,
But we will remember no matter how long;
The love you gave shall remain forever strong.
The Hopper family, Victoria Hopper York and Sally Hopper, and the staff of Hopper Funeral Home, Inc. express our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Ms. Bennetta Ann Hopkins.
Hopper Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of servicing all arrangements for Ms. Bennetta Ann Hopkins.
