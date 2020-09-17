Benny Ray Phipps, 75, of Gray, Kentucky, passed away Friday, September 11, 2020, at Hillcrest Health and Rehabilitation Center in Corbin, Kentucky. Born May 22, 1945, in Knox County, he was the son of the late Fred and Lissie Phipps.
A very caring, loving man, Benny was always considerate of other people. He was a member of Rossland Holiness Church.
In addition to his father and mother, he was preceded in death by four brothers: Junior Phipps, Bill Phipps, Wayne Phipps, and Chester Phipps; and by two sisters: Eulene Edwards and Cassie Wyatt.
He leaves behind several nieces and nephews, along with many friends, to mourn his passing.
