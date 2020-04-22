Corbin Independent, Barbourville Independent and Knox County high school seniors who plan to attend one of six partner colleges this fall can once again get a boost when making the transition to college through a free Knox Promise Neighborhood program.
The Promise Scholars Postsecondary Transition Program, now in its second year, will provide a supportive community of scholars, workshops and technology devices for students graduating from Barbourville High School, Corbin High School, Lynn Camp High School and Knox Central High School and enrolling as freshmen in Fall 2020 at one of the following schools: Somerset Community College, Southeast Community and Technical College, Eastern Kentucky University, Morehead State University, Union College, or University of the Cumberlands.
Once in the program, each scholar will receive a complimentary laptop, have access to workshops and college readiness e-mentoring to enhance success on campus, be considered for paid Knox Promise Neighborhood internships on campus when available and join a community of other scholars from the area, which will offer social events planned just for scholars.
Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, required workshops, meetings, and applications will be provided virtually through May 29, 2020.
Interested seniors should apply for the Promise Scholars Program by May 29, 2020, at http://www.berea.college/2020PromiseScholar. After submitting the application, students will receive an e-mail detailing the next steps in the application process.
Berea College has been awarded Federal Promise Neighborhood funds by the U.S. Department of Education for the Knox Promise Neighborhood (2017-2021). The total project cost is $45 million of which $30 million (67 percent) comes from federal Promise Neighborhood funds and $15 million (33 percent) from non-federal funds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.