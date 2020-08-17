Mr. Bernard Paul Michael, age 75, of London, Kentucky passed away on Wednesday evening at the Laurel Heights Home for the Elderly in London.
He was the brother of John Michael of Fountain Valley, California, Katherine Read of Clark Summit, Pennsylvania and Mary Ann Baldwin and husband, Dan of Redmond, Washington. He was also blessed with several other family and many friends to mourn his passing. He was preceded in death by his parents, Rodwell and Helen Barnhardt Michael, by two brothers, Dennis Michael and Robert Michael.
He was of the Catholic faith and a retired Mechanic for American Airlines. He was also a veteran of the United States Air Force.
Private Mass of Christian Burial for Mr. Bernard Paul Michael will be conducted graveside at the Calverton National Cemetery in Calverton, New York. There will be NO VISITATION!
