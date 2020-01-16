Mrs. Bernice Brown Wheeler, 74, of Macomb, Michigan, passed away Thursday, December 12th, 2019 at her home with her loving family by her side. She was the daughter of the late Lewis and Disa Bingham Brown born on May 5th, 1945 at Scalf, KY.
She enjoyed playing cards with her loving husband and their friends, shopping with her sisters and cooking for her family and friends. She enjoyed spending time with family, especially her grandchildren, she will be dearly missed and remembered as a loving wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.
On June 18th, 1965 she united in marriage with Mike Wheeler and to this union two children were born.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Brenda Sue Brown and three brothers; Lewis Brown Jr, Clifford Brown and wife Wanda Buchanan Brown and Raymond Brown.
Survivors include the love of her life of 54 years, Mike Wheeler of Macomb, Michigan. Two children, Melissa Wheeler Young and husband, Robert, of Shelby Township, MI and Scott Wheeler and wife Adela of Richmond, Michigan; three sisters, Helen Grubb of Bowling Green, Marjorie Boggs and Shiree Young both of Barbourville; five brothers, Willard Brown and wife, Ruth, of Piqua, OH, Randall Brown of Barbourville, Rodney Brown and wife, Darla, of Corbin, Ricky Brown of Barbourville and Tim Brown and wife, Lisa, of Bowling Green; sister-in-law, Sue Brown of Barbourville; six grandchildren, Katie, Evan, Logan and Carson Young, Aidan and Cecilia Wheeler; a special beloved Aunt, Virginia Eves among other loved ones and dear friends to mourn her passing. She will be missed by all.
