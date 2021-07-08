Mr. Bert “B. J.” Hobbs Jr., 68, of Flat Lick, passed away Friday evening, July 2, 2021 at his home. He was the son of the late Bert and Ida Collins Hobbs born on April 25, 1953 at Scalf.
B. J. was a sawmill owner and operator and of the Baptist faith. He enjoyed raising chickens, pigs and horses, watching deer, fishing and dearly loved spending time with his granddaughter.
On September 8, 1975, he united in marriage with Sandra Faye Garland and to this union two children were born.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra Faye; a son, Michael Jay Hobbs; a sister, Susie Smith and a very dear uncle, J. H. Collins.
Survivors include his beloved daughter, Julie Merida of Flat Lick; a sister, Jeanette Hobbs of Dewitt; two brothers, Stoney Hobbs and wife, Regina, of Girdler and Ricky Hobbs and wife, Shirl, of Scalf; a treasured granddaughter, Paige Makayla Merida; several nieces and nephews; special friend, Tip Smith; sisters-in-law, Sharon Rogers, Brenda Bargo and Nola Hampton and husband, Tommy; among other loved ones and dear friends.
His funeral service will be conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Thursday, July 8 at 1 P.M. with Rev. Charles Henson officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Cumberland Memorial Gardens.
Casket bearers will be Tip Smith, Carl Payne, Ron Garland, David Asher, McKinley Huckaby, Paul Steven Bargo and Eli Vaughn. Honorary bearers will be his family and friends.
Friends may call at the funeral home Wednesday between 6 and 9 P.M. and Thursday prior to the funeral hour.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
Send a condolence to the family of BERT HOBBS JR..
For questions about our obituaries or condolence service, please contact us. You may reach us via e-mail at knoxfuneralhome@barbourville.com. Reach us via phone by calling 606-546-2222.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.