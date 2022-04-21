Mrs. Bertha Girdner Logan, 98, of Heidrick, the widow of Randolph Girdner and Glenn “Bud” Logan, passed away Easter Sunday morning, April 17, 2022 at the Barbourville ARH Hospital. She was the daughter of the late James Matt and Cora Evans Bennett born on August 24, 1923 in Knox County. Bertha was one of 13 children.
Bertha was a wife, mother, sister, grandmother and local business woman. She and Randolph owned and operated Girdner’s Restaurant and Grocery in the Heidrick community. Her chili was loved by many and even today people still ask for the recipe. She was an avid antique collector and for many years operated an antique store. Down through the years, she also invested in various rental properties in Barbourville and Heidrick, something she continued to do until her passing. She was a member of the Little Poplar Creek Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents and husbands, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Emily Jean Hale; a grandson, Randy Hale and 11 siblings.
Survivors include her daughter, Shirley McCreary of Barbourville; two stepsons, John Logan and Dennis Logan both of Bryants Store; a sister, Sarah Shields of Heidrick; two grandsons, Paul Hale and partner, Michael Grayson, and Christopher Messer; several nieces and nephews; among other loved ones and dear friends.
Her funeral service will be conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Friday, April 22 at 2 P.M. with Rev. Tim H. Mills and Rev. Jimmy Siler officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Doolin Cemetery.
Casket bearers will be beloved family and friends.
Friends may call at the funeral home Friday after 12 Noon until the funeral hour.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
