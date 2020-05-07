During his daily press briefing Thursday afternoon, Gov. Andy Beshear announced opening dates for various types of businesses, including restaurants, movie theaters, gyms, campgrounds and childcare.
Restaurants will be allowed to reopen on May 22 at 30 percent capacity along with outdoor seating that is socially distanced.
On June 1, movie theaters and gyms will be allowed to reopen, but Beshear didn’t announce occupancy rates that would be allowed for these businesses.
On June 11, both public and private campgrounds will be allowed to reopen. Again no occupancy was given.
On June 15, childcare will be allowed to reopen, but again occupancy rates were not given.
Beshear also announced that during phase three of the reopening plan, which starts in July, the goal is to allow groups of 50 people or more.
In addition, Beshear also announced that First Care Clinics in several towns, including Corbin, will be doing COVID-19 drive-thru testing.
