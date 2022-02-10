Mrs. Betty Ellen Honeycutt, 77, of Turkey Creek, passed away Saturday afternoon, February 5, 2022 at the Mountain View Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Pineville. She was the daughter of the late Eddie Granville Engle and Rebecca Ballard Engle Gibson born on March 30, 1944 in Knox County.
Betty was a homemaker and a member of the Lighthouse Tabernacle Church. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
On July 12, 1960, she united in marriage with Walter Honeycutt.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Walter; a daughter, Brenda Honeycutt Gray and husband, Uyliss; siblings, Dan Ballard, Kathy Roland, Bonnie Engle Baker, Granville Engle, Barbara Ann Newman, Della Faye Gibson, Virgie Sue Taylor and Margie Farmer and a son-in-law, Granville Lee.
Survivors include her children, Bertha Lee of Turkey Creek and Walter Michael Honeycutt of Barbourville; five grandchildren, Chassidy Saylor and husband, Gilbert, James Daniel Lee, Stephanie Williams and husband, Wesley, Justin Cody Lee and Jeremiah Gray; six great grandchildren, Britney, Brianna and Braxton Saylor and Kyleighanne, Gabriel and Deklen Williams; several nieces and nephews; among other loved ones and dear friends.
Her funeral service will be conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Thursday, February 10 at 2 P.M. with Rev. Fred Disney Jr. and Rev. Jimmy Lee officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Scalf Cemetery.
Casket bearers will be Daniel Lee, Gilbert Saylor, Hayden Hobbs, Mike Lee, Braxton Saylor and Gabriel Williams.
Friends may call at the funeral home Thursday after 12 Noon until the funeral hour.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
