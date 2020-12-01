Betty Lou Stewart age 59 of Barbourville, Kentucky departed this life on Friday, November 27, 2020 in the Hospice Care Center in Hazard. She was born on February 27, 1961 in Barbourville, the daughter of Noah and Isabella (Mills) Stewart. She was a homemaker and a member of the Dewitt Baptist Church. Betty loved gardening and her flowers and going to yard sales.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Noah and Isabella Stewart, two brothers, Max Dale Stewart and Raymond Stewart and one sister, Patsy Ann Stewart.
Left behind to mourn her passing, her husband John Tommy Howard of Barbourville, four sons, Jason Bingham and wife Beth of Pineville, Travis Bingham and wife Samantha of Williamsburg, Derek Helton and wife Jennifer of Pineville and Robert Turteltaub and wife Whitney of Corbin, three daughters, Crystal Bingham and husband Tommy Mills of Barbourville, Melissa Hall and husband Scott of Pineville and Bethany Hacker and husband Travis of Hyden, fifteen grandchildren and one great grandchild, five brothers, Darrell Stewart and wife Janet of Manchester, Earl Stewart and wife Retha of Brices Creek, Larry Stewart and Otis Stewart and wife Diane and Reed Stewart all of Greenroad, three sisters, Glenda Deaton and husband Dallas of Greenroad and Mary Ellen Deaton and husband Denver of Cannon and Edna Dean of Greenroad. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services for Betty Lou Stewart will be private. Rev. Paul Wayne Goodin and Rev. Dustin Sandifur will be officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Barbourville Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Tyler Hatfield, Dylan Bingham, Tommy Mills, Dominic Bingham, Jordan Hall, Scott Howard and Ronnie Paul. Honorary pallbearers will be, Jada Bingham, Noah Keaton Helton, Tanner Hall, Zoie Turteltaub, Brookelyn Bingham, Nate Bingham, Coalson Bingham, Ada Belle Rockrohr, Haven Bingham, Parker Helton, Laiklyn Helton, Conner Hatfield and Brody Mills. She will be laid to rest in the Barbourville Cemetery. Cobb-Hampton Funeral Home will be in charge of all arrangements.
All services are required to be PRIVATE. This is effective Friday, November 20, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. and will continue for the next 24 days.
