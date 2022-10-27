Mrs. Betty Sue McVey Bowling, 79, of Barbourville, passed away Monday afternoon, October 24, 2022 at The Willows of Harrodsburg.
Her funeral service will be conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home on Monday, October 31 at 1 P.M.
Friends may call at the funeral home Sunday between 6 and 8 P.M. and on Monday prior to the funeral hour.
A complete obituary will be posted soon.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.