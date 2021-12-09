Mrs. Beverly Ann Broughton Garland, 76, loving wife and mother, passed away Sunday evening, December 5, 2021 at her home. She was born March 24, 1945 to the late Rev. Benjamin Herman and Dona Mae Lucy Broughton in Barbourville.
For over 25 years Beverly was an employee of the Knox County Hospital, where she worked in the x-ray department and was a member of the Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church. She enjoyed holidays and getting together with family, friends and especially with her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Lou Broughton Wright; two brothers, Rev. Jackie Dean and Perry David Broughton and special co-parents, Rev. Chester and Mamie Smith, who she lived with for many years following the death of her mother.
Survivors include her loving husband of over 56 years, Lynos C. Garland of Gray; two sons, Linus Dewayne “Dink” Garland and wife, Tonia, of Gray and Harold C. “Hank” Garland and wife, Koral, of Barbourville; eight sisters, Joan Louise Garland and husband, Albert, of Cannon, Eulene Garland of Barbourville, Martha Sue Wilson of Bailey Switch, Donna Mae Garland and husband, Jerry, of Cannon, Sandra Smith and husband, J. B., and Sherry Smith and husband, Jesse, all of Woollum, Renee Brittain and husband, Jimmy, of Rockholds and Joan Smith and husband, Doyle, of Barbourville; three brothers, Benny Broughton of Barbourville, Rev. Leslie Broughton and wife, Sherie, of Barbourville and Tommy Broughton and wife, Teresa, of Crane Nest; five treasured grandchildren, Samantha Ann Garland, Cody Alexander Garland, Brandi Lynn Garland, MacKenzie Gipson and husband, Lonnie, and Shelbie June Garland; a great granddaughter, Londyn Gipson; step-mother, Fayetta Broughton of Barbourville; among other loved ones and dear friends.
Her funeral service will be conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Sunday, December 12 at 2 P.M. with Rev. Garrett Garland, Rev. Leslie Broughton and Rev. Tony Jackson officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Barbourville Cemetery.
Casket bearers will be family and friends. Honorary bearers will be her special friends, Brenda Bryant, Gilda Morgan and Deanna Dee.
Friends may call at the funeral home Saturday between 6 and 9 P.M. and Sunday prior to the funeral hour.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
