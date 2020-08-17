Beverly Denise Brown, age 54 of Barbourville was born in Knox County, KY on November 4, 1965 to Flo Tina Senters Bright Rowland and the late Chester Brown and departed this life on August 10, 2020 in the Baptist Health of Corbin Hospital. She was a member of New Hope Baptist Church and enjoyed fishing, playing with stuffed animals, watching TV, making Cookies, and time with family and friends.
In addition to her father: Chester Brown; a brother: Harold Hensley; and a special Aunt: Carolyn Bennett preceded her in death.
Beverly is survived by her loving mother: Flo Tina Bright Rowland of Williamstown, KY; her children: Edward Brown and Angela Brown both of Barbourville; 2 brothers: Frankie Brown of Barbourville and Chester “Bud” Sizemore and wife Tina of Flat Lick; a sister: Lavonda Mills of Barbourville; 3 grandchildren: Aubrey, Jasiah, and Jackson; special friends: Jennifer Mills, Cassidy, Matthew, Caiten, Camden, and Casidy; other relatives and many friends to mourn her passing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.