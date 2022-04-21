Mrs. Beverly June (Broughton) McAdams age 60 of Corbin, Kentucky departed this life on Friday, April 15, 2022 in the Baptist Hospital in Corbin. She was born on September 21, 1961 and was the daughter of Cecil Broughton and Georgia (Helton) Broughton. She believed in the Pentecostal faith and was a homemaker.
She is preceded in death by her parents Cecil and Georgia Broughton, two children, Joshua Broughton and Richard McAdams and one sister, Diana Broughton.
She leaves behind to mourn her passing, her husband Bill Brooks of Corbin, her daughter, Nicole Carnes and husband Eric of London, Kentucky, three brothers, Donnie Broughton and wife Debbie, Lonnie Broughton and wife Pauletta and Raymond Broughton all of Barbourville, seven grandchildren, Josh, Jorja, Jayla, Aiden, Hannah, Kaylee and Paige. She also leaves behind a host of many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services for Beverly June McAdams will be conducted on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in the Cobb-Hampton Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Kenny Johnson and Mickey Wayne McAdams officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Gray-Cox Cemetery in Gray. Pallbearers will be Josh Broughton, Jace Boggs, Elijah Broughton, Eric Carnes, Dusty White and Mickey Wayne McAdams. Cobb-Hampton Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements.
