Beverly Sue Clouse, 84, of Corbin passed away Thursday, February 18, 2021 at the Christian Health Center in Corbin.

Born at Brodhead, Kentucky, Sue was a daughter of the late Bennett and Pearl Newland Hall. She was also preceded in death by her husband Wallace J. Clouse, her son James Bennett Clouse, a sister Mary Belle Johnson, and brothers Bennett Hall, Joe Hall, and Henry Hall.

Sue worked 35 years as a registered nurse, beginning at the Southeastern Kentucky Baptist Hospital and continuing at Baptist Regional Medical Center, now Baptist Health Corbin.

She is survived by two daughters: Cathy Durham (Jim) and Beverly Messer (Jerry); six grandchildren: Brad Durham (Brandy), Jared Durham (Kristen), Josh Durham, Taylor Messer, Courtney Fleming (Scott), and Morgan Westerfield (Zachery); ten great grandchildren: Caleb, Cameron, Cara, Tristan, and Aidan Durham, Kaydence Phelps, Ellic, Kristin, Bentley, and C.J. Fleming; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service honoring Sue's life will be held at 5:00 pm Thursday, Feb. 25 at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home with Rev. Jerry Combs officiating. Visitation will begin at 4:00 pm Thursday.

Memorials are suggested to First Christian Church in Corbin where Sue was a member.

