emmaleigh bargo

Barbourville High School Junior Emmaleigh Kate Bargo is seeking the princess crown at this year's Kentucky Mountain Laurel Festival. 

You can support Emmaleigh by visiting Pineville May 27-29, as she participates in the 90th Kentucky Mountain Laurel Festival.  The crowning of the 2021 Princess will be Friday, May 28, 2021, at 7:30 p.m. at the Laurel Cove Amphitheater in the Pine Mountain State Park.

In addition to the Princess Coronation, the festival features quality crafts and concessions, a 5K run, and carnival.  Thursday-Opening Night Concert at Bill Adams’ Stadium-Pineville High School Football Field will feature Award Winning artists Maddie and Tae.  Saturday morning will begin with the Gala Parade at 10:00 a.m. and the crowning of the 2021 KMLF Queen at the Laurel Cove Amphitheater at 2:00 p.m.  More information on events can be viewed at http://kmlf.org.

