Knox Countians will soon have to travel a short distance for all driver’s license, state identification and driver testing needs.
As of Monday, December 27, the Knox County Circuit Court Clerk’s office will no longer be handling driver testing, licensing or state identification issuing, including renewals. The office has never handled the REAL I.D. identification cards. Statewide transition is expected to be completed by June 30, 2022.
“It’s a new era of driver licensing in Kentucky,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “We are using technology to offer more service options than ever before, such as online appointment scheduling, online license renewal and mail-in renewal. After many years of issuing driver licenses, circuit court clerks will be able to focus solely on court business, and driver licensing will be executed at new regional offices whose only business is licensing.”
When state offices reopen on Monday, January 3, 2022, those seeking a license, testing or renewals will need to head to a regional office. Currently, the closest offices are located in Manchester at 25 Marcum Hill Road, Manchester, KY 40962 or in Somerset at 650 North Main Street, Suite 240, Somerset, KY 42501. Renewals may also be completed online at drive.ky.gov or by mail. For anyone needing assistance renewing by mail, the Circuit Court Clerk’s office will be available to assist customers in completing their paperwork.
For anyone whose renewal comes due within the next six months, license and state I.D. cardholders are eligible to renew now and can do so at the Clerk’s office, or through the website or mail. Currently, CDL renewals must be done in-person.
The costs associated with renewals are $20 for a regular driver’s license, $12 for a state I.D. card, and $48 for a REAL I.D. card. REAL I.D. registration lasts eight years, however, compared to the standard four years for regular licenses.
The regional offices such as Manchester and Somerset also process the Real I.D. cards. The REAL I.D. system is a more secure form of identification, requiring several acceptable documents such as mail with a physical address, current license, a certified birth certificate and Social Security card. If you don’t have a certified copy of your birth certificate, it may be obtained from the Kentucky Office of Vital Statistics; you may call the office at 502-564-4212 or visit https://chfs.ky.gov/agencies/dph/dehp/vsb/Pages/default.aspx for more information.
REAL I.D. cards will be required after May 2023 to gain entrance onto a United States military base, enter a federal building or fly in an airplane. Anyone wishing to abstain and not get a REAL I.D. may still enter those facilities or fly if they have a current passport in addition to their identification card. Enforcement of the REAL I.D. is slated to begin on May 3, 2023.
Testing for written and driven exams for licensing will see more opportunities at the regional offices, with dedicated staff working five days a week. Appointments will be required for testing and can be made through http://kentuckystatepolice.org/driver-testing/
According to a release from the Transportation Cabinet on Tuesday, “Driver Licensing Regional Offices will offer the following:
- · Online appointment scheduling. Walk-in customers are still welcome.
- · A choice between a REAL ID and a new standard card version. Both feature security upgrades and are available with a choice of four-year or eight-year expiration. (Eight years for all CDLs.)
- · Service at ANY regional office, regardless of customer’s county of residence.
- · Periodic “Pop-up Driver Licensing” visits to counties without a regional office to offer on-site application and renewal services.
“License applicants receive a temporary identification document at the end of the transaction for use until the permanent card arrives by mail at their home address. This reduces the wait time for printing credentials during visits and improves security by eliminating in-office card production machinery.”
Circuit Clerk Greg Helton says his office will always be available to assist anyone with answering questions regarding the licensing or renewal process.
