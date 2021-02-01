Mr. Bige Roberts, age 68 of Flat Lick, Kentucky departed this life on Thursday, January 28, 2021 in Lexington. He was born on May 31, 1952 in Barbourville, Kentucky, the son of Rufas and Zola (Helton) Roberts. Bige was a member of the Friendship Baptist Church. He enjoyed going to church, hunting, traveling, and riding his motorcycle. He served his country in the United States Marine Corp.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Rufus and Zola (Helton) Roberts Peters and two sisters, Edith Fuston and Freda Roberts.
Left behind to mourn his passing, his two sons, David Roberts of Toledo, Ohio and Rufus Roberts, three daughters, Stephanie Roberts of Toledo, Ohio, and Dee Roberts and Angie Roberts of London, Kentucky, five brothers, Leroy Roberts of Michigan, Charles Roberts, Ricky Peters and James Peters all of Barbourville and Harold Roberts, Jr. of Ohio, three grandchildren, Samantha Roberts, Ellisa Messer and Brayden Roberts. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Funeral services for Mr. Bige Roberts will be conducted in the Cobb-Hampton Funeral Home Chapel on Monday, February 1, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Roy Eversole officiating. Pallbearers will be family and friends. He will be laid to rest in the Warren Cemetery at Girdler, Kentucky. Cobb-Hampton Funeral Home will be in charge of all arrangements.
Friends will be received at the funeral home on Sunday evening from 6:00 until 9:00 p.m. and on Monday from 12:00 p.m. until the hour of service at 2:00 p.m.
