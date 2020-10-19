Bill Day, 87, of Corbin, passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at his home.

Born in Springfield, Illinois, Bill was the son of the late John Day and Hattie McGuire Day. He was a member of Harvest Home Church and was a U.S. Army veteran. Bill enjoyed his work delivering auto parts for Central Automotive, and working around his home.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Eva Dean Day.

He is survived by children, Joey Day (Bethany), Mark Day (Tanna), and Connie Lynn Thomas (Perry); grandchildren, Nehemiah Day, Samuel Day, Justin Sheppard, Jason Sheppard, Amanda Thomas, Kameron Day, and Shawn Day.

A Graveside Service will be held at 10:00 AM Friday, October 16, 2020 at Rest Haven Cemetery with Rev. James Mays officiating.

There is no visitation scheduled.

Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home is handling arrangements, where messages may be written at

vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com

