Mr. Bill M. Miller, 71, of Kay Jay, passed away Friday afternoon, June 5, 2020 at his home. He was the son of the late James A. and Martha Bull Miller born on August 15, 1948 in Knox County.
Bill had a very strong work ethic, where he mastered several occupations in his lifetime and was a member of the Warren Baptist Church and Mountain Lodge 187 F & AM. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and yard sales and left his wife a collection of buttons, screws and twine. His life enhanced several others and made the world a better place. He didn’t tell us how to live, he showed us every day.
On March 28, 1975, he united in marriage with Carol Neville.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his infant triplet daughters, Leslie Anne, Sandra Lynn and Iva Mae Miller; brothers, Andy, Cornelius and Isaac Miller; sisters-in-law, Mae, Reda, Iva and Joann Miller and a cousin, Roger Buchanan.
Survivors include his loving wife of 45 years, Carol J. Miller; children, Marty Shane Grissett and boyfriend, E. J. Campbell of Williamstown, Kimberly Golden and husband, Joe, Bill M. Miller Jr. and wife, Liesha, Martha Roark and husband, Ray, and Lorene Miller and partner, Brian, all of Kay Jay; eight grandchildren, Geoffrey Newton and girlfriend, Amanda, Katy Newton and boyfriend, Scotty G., JayKobe Newton and girlfriend, Erica, Savanna Boyd and husband, Jacob, Blake Grissett, Brianna Messer, Bill “Trey” Miller III and Tryston “T. J.” Miller; three great grandchildren, Ryder Golden, Adelynn Payne and Eastyn Mardy Grubb; siblings, Della McDaries and husband, Willie, of Trosper, Nellie Marsee and husband, Alfred, of Warren Camp, Rev. Jimmy Wayne Miller of Trosper, Archie Miller and wife, Ritza, of Barbourville, Jack Miller and Dennis Miller both of Warren Camp; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and lifelong friends, some of which will mourn his passing.
