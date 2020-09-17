Bill Nelson Jr., affectionately known to family and friends as “Bub”, “Bubbles” or “the Professor”, 55, of Barbourville, passed away Tuesday afternoon, September 15, 2020 at his home. He was the son of the late Bill J. and Rachel Jewel Williams Nelson born on March 14, 1965 in Barbourville.
Bill was a jack-of-all-trades and attended God’s Temple. He was always willing to give advice and lend a good ear to listen. He enjoyed watching westerns and listening to country music and older rock and roll. He faithfully served in the Kentucky Army National Guard.
On April 26, 1986, he united in marriage with Lori Green and to this union a daughter was born.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Ricky Dean Nelson.
Survivors include his loving daughter, Brittany Nelson, and two grandchildren, Conner and Maddox all of Williamsburg; two sisters, Brenda Sue Prince and Sandra Lee Dean and husband, Rev. Ray Dean Jr., all of Barbourville; nieces and nephews, Jeffery and wife, Crystal, Kimberly and husband, Shannon, Rebekah, Jobeth, Alison, Casey and husband, Phillip, and Daniel and wife, Tori; 19 great nieces and nephews; a great-great niece; two great-great nephews; among other loved ones and dear friends.
His funeral service will be conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Saturday, September 19 at 4 P.M. with Rev. Ledford Hamilton, Rev. Larry Smith Jr. and Rev. Pete Clark officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Barbourville Cemetery with military funeral honors.
Casket bearers will be Shannon Taylor, Jeffery Prince, Phillip Mills, Matthew Taylor, Austin Taylor, Daniel Gray, Ray Dean and William “Bo” Young. Honorary bearers will be his grandchildren, Conner Vanover and Maddox Payne.
Visitation for friends will be at the funeral home Saturday after 12 Noon until the funeral hour.
