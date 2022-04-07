A piece of legislation passed nearly unanimously by the Kentucky House of Representatives that would benefit consumers and small businesses alike has yet to see the light of day on the Kentucky Senate floor.
House Bill 457, a bill designed to help independent pharmacies compete with corporate pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) has the support of several vocal health care systems in addition to the pharmacy owners the bill helps. Included among the supporters of the legislation is the Kentucky Pharmacists Association, Sullivan University, U of L Healht, ARH, Norton Healthcare, Kentucky Hospital Association, St. Elizabeth Healthcare and the American Pharmacists Association, among several others, including 56 State Representatives signed on to sponsor to the bill, including Knox County’s Representative, 86th District Rep. Tom O’Dell Smith.
In a letter to legislators on March 8, several healthcare systems signed a letter stating “House Bill 457 would put an end to the harmful practices of pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) and health insurers that are jeopardizing patient safety, access to care and local pharmacies across the Commonwealth.” The letter went on to say in addition to driving up costs of medications, PBMs are “forcing patients away from local pharmacies and mandating the use of their own mail order pharmacies. As Kentucky patients and pharmacies remain at risk, PBMs consistenly post record profits for themselves.”
Local pharmacist Cory Smith said of the effects PBMs have, “Sadly, since the introduction of PBM’s, prescription costs for Americans have skyrocketed over the past 15 years. Regardless of what PCMA (PBM lobbying group) tells folks, this bill would NOT have increased costs for patients. If so, it would have only been at the hands of the PBM’s to protect their OWN bottom line.
“I’m thankful that our House supported this bill with overwhelming support. However, I’m left scratching my head at why the Senate would place this bill in “appropriations” where most bills go to die. It’s clear that the PBM’s and their lobbying groups such as PCMA spent lots of money to squash this bill.
I would urge patients to get involved in the PBM fight and express their support for Independent Pharmacy. Also, ask our Senators to please hold these conglomerates “accountable” for increasing the cost of Prescriptions drugs to Kentucky’s Senate Leadership in the next legislative session.
“As a State, if we do not hold these large PBM groups accountable, our patients will continue to suffer and continue to pay more out of pocket for prescriptions for years to come.”
In an exclusive interview with Senate President Robert Stivers and State Rep. Tom O’Dell Smith on Monday, the topic was raised during a broader legislative update interview. Stivers and Smith noted that hundreds of bills remain to be seen, and with only two days left in session, staff is looking closely at the bills they think can be pushed through and sent on to Governor Andy Beshear for his signature. Among the bills in limbo is HB 457, which sits in Senate Appropriations and Revenue.
Smith said of his support for the bill, “When you really don’t know a lot, it’s best to learn so I’ve been listening to my local pharmacist. I’m more for private-run business than big-box, so I go to my pharmacist here in our local area and I listened to them… one of the concerns they had was the cost of management.” Smith said it was an important bill to his local pharmacists so he supports the legislation. Stivers did not comment on the status of HB 457.
The bill’s primary sponsor, Rep. Steve Sheldon, R-Bowling Green, said “I would appreciate the Senate looking at HB 457… We are down to 2-3 days … I realize bills that inject millions back into Kentucky and allow our seniors patient choice are not as glamorous as the status quo, but please take a real close look at this. Don’t let your Kentucky dollars get mandated by PBMs out of state while our seniors wait by the mailbox for their medicine!! Don’t believe the lies, propaganda, and rhetoric. It’s not TOO late.”
As noted in a story by Kentucky Health News, “The Pharmaceutical Care Management Association, PBMs’ trade group, was one of the state’s top 10 lobbying spenders in the first two months of the legislative session, spending $38,369 to get their messages to lawmakers, according to reports they filed with the Kentucky Legislative Ethics Commission.” Tens of thousands of dollars have been spent on lobbying by companies with interests that oppose HB 457. Among the companies opposing the bill is CVS Health, which spent $21,528 on lobbying through February, Anthem and its affiliates which are reported to have spent $35,597 in the first two months and United Healthcare, which spent $14,000. The Kentucky Association of Health Plans reported spending $11,316 on lobbying legislation through February.
The General Assembly returns on April 13 for its final two days in this current session.
