Billy Dean White, age 80, of Corbin, Kentucky passed away Friday, February 18, 2022 at Baptist Health Corbin after a brief illness. Born in Corbin, he was a son of the late Charles Robert White and Ruth Dizney White. He was predeceased by his siblings: Herb White, Charles Robert "Junior" White, Walter White, Evelyn Axine Perkins, and infant Juanita White. Billy was a U.S. Army veteran serving in Korea as Military Police/Army Security Agency. After discharge, he worked as a cost estimator for a steel fabricating company in Chicago, Illinois. After returning to Corbin, he was a Beltone representative and later managed White's Pro Billiards. He was of the Baptist faith. His surviving family includes his wife, Glenna Westerfield White; three children: Deana Jones (Bryan), Michelle DeArmond (Scott), and Brandon White (Kayla); six grandchildren: Holly Jones (Kelly), Ben Jones (April), Chandler and Nolan DeArmond, Bobby Ball, and Blake White; four great grandchildren: Gracie, Quentin, Tanner, and Kinley; and several nieces and nephews. Billy's visitation will be on Sunday, Feb. 20 after 6:00 pm at Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home. His funeral service will follow there on Monday, Feb. 21 at 2:00 pm with Rev. Bobby Joe Eaton and Rev. Earl Tye officiating. Burial will be at Corinth Cemetery with military honors by the Keavy D.A.V. Chapter 158. Messages for the White family may be sent to www.vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com.
Billy Dean White - Obituary
- Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home
